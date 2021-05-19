Privateers Set for Final Series of Regular Season at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – The New Orleans Privateers (28-24) will finish their regular season with a three-game trip to Stillwater where they will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (30-16-1) at O’Brate Stadium. The series begins with a Thursday evening first pitch at 6 p.m.

Former President, George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch for the series opener. The rest of the series will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Thursday’s game will also be carried on Watch ESPN.

The Cowboys are nationally ranked in two polls: 21 in Collegiate Baseball and 28 in the latest NCBWA poll.

COVERAGE

VIDEO (Thursday)

VIDEO (Friday & Saturday)

AUDIO (Thursday)

AUDIO (Friday & Saturday)

PITCHING MATCHUPS

THURSDAY-RHP Chris Turpin vs. RHP Hueston Morrill

Friday-LHP Tyler LeBlanc vs. LHP Mitchell Stone

Saturday-TBA vs. RHP Justin Campbell

NOTES

The Privateers are playing the Cowboys for the first time since 1989 when the two sides met in the NCAA Midwest Regional. Two of the five all-time meetings between the two teams have taken place in the postseason.

New Orleans became the first team to qualify for the Southland Conference tournament last Friday. Their seed and first round opponent is still to be determined for the eight-team tournament, which starts in Hammond, La. on May 26.

Josh Cerejo had his third relief appearance of two or more innings with no runs allowed when he dealt 2.2 scoreless against Lamar in the series finale. Cerejo has a 3.14 ERA in nine appearances this season.

Chris Turpin now has six complete games on the season, with the latest coming against Lamar on May 15. Turpin has thrown a conference high 81.2 innings and has 87 strikeouts to just 12 walks. Turpin is at nine wins and his next would make him the second Privateer pitcher since 1996 to reach that mark. (Bryan Cryer-2008)

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}