NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Privateers series finale against Southeastern has been postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather in the area. The game is now scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Maestri Field.



New Orleans will be going for the series sweep after they defeated Southeastern in both ends of a Thursday doubleheader. The Privateers outscored Southeastern 32-2.



