NEW ORLEANS – Jack Williams was brilliant over five scoreless relief innings and the New Orleans Privateers (13-7) posted their third walk-off win by a score of 7-6 over the Northwestern State Demons (10-12) on Friday night at Maestri Field.

DECISIONS

Williams notched his team-leading fourth win of the season. He was efficient, allowing only one baserunner. He threw 43 of his 54 pitches for strikes. Dawson Flowers took the loss for Northwestern State.

NINTH INNING DRAMA

Kasten Furr set the tone with the Privateers trailing 6-5 heading into the ninth. His base hit after a nine-pitch at-bat led things off. Amani Larry followed with a line drive single to put the winning run aboard.

Pearce Howard, who was one of three Privateers with three hits on the night, delivered a game tying RBI single back up the middle that just squeezed into shallow center. That set up Anthony Herron Jr. who hit a slow grounder to shortstop. The throw from Cam Sibley was high and Larry scored the winning run from second to put the Privateers at 1-0 after the first day of conference play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both starting pitchers were up against a tough battle on the night. The two sides traded solo home runs in the opening frame but it was the Demons who dealt the first big blow of the game. With two outs in the third, Bo Willis doubled off the wall in left to score three runs.

The Privateers kept coming up with answers as they responded with two runs in their half of the third. However, Northwestern State extended again in the fourth inning with two runs. Jake Haze tripled to score the first run. Then Daunte Stuart’s infield hit pushed the Demons lead to 6-3.

New Orleans continued to climb uphill with a run scoring in the fourth and another in the fifth on a Herron solo home run, his third of the season.

MOVIN’ ON UP

One of Howard’s three hits was a double, the 46th of his career. That ties him with Johnny Giavotella for seventh on the program’s all-time doubles list.

NEXT UP

The series continues with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.

SOCIAL MEDIA

