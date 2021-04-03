Privateers Move Ahead Late, Defeat Islanders to Win Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Josh Cerejo was strong out of the pen and the New Orleans Privateers hit two home runs in a 6-4 victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday afternoon at Chapman Field.

MOVIN’ ON UP

The win was the 145th for coach Blake Dean. That moves him past Randy Bush on the program’s all-time wins list.

HOWARD WITH THE GO AHEAD

Pearce Howard took the first pitch deep to right center for his fourth home run of the season. The homer wound up being the deciding hit in the victory.

Beau Bratton’s home run with a man on in the second inning put the Privateers ahead 3-0 early. Bratton now has three home runs on the season.

BULLPEN BRINGS IT HOME

Cerejo came in with the game tied at 4-4 and proceeded to shut out the Islanders over the next three innings. He induced an inning ending double play in the sixth and got around a two-on, two-out situation in the seventh on the way to his first win as a Privateer.

Caleb Seroski, who pitched for the third time this weekend got the ball in the ninth. He struck out Nick Mueller to start off the inning and retired the side in order for his second save of the weekend.

HIGHLIGHTS

Salo Iza reached three times and had a single in his first at-bat of the game. Iza collected six hits in nine at-bats to move his batting average up to .309.

Luther Woullard opened the scoring when he drove in a run on a two-out RBI single in the opening frame.

Gaige Howard reached four times in five plate appearances and had three singles with a run scored. It was his 11th multi-hit game, which leads the team this year.

NEXT UP

The Privateers are back home for a four-game series with preseason Southland favorite, Sam Houston. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 9.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}