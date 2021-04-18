Privateers Load Bases in Ninth but Fall Short in Series Finale at UIW

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers had 5.2 shutout innings from the last four pitchers of the series finale but the UIW Cardinals won 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sullivan Field sponsored by H.E.B. to avoid the sweep.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers jumped on top with two runs in the opening frame. A leadoff double by Kasten Furr was cashed in by Pearce Howard who cracked a single in his opening at-bat. Three batters later, Salo Iza drove in a run with an RBI single of his own.

UIW responded with four runs though in their half of the first. Ridge Rogers and Grant Smith both singled with two strikes. That set the stage for a Lee Thomas RBI single and a two-run Wilson Earhardt base hit.

The Cardinals added a run in the second and third. Thomas homered to left with two outs in the second inning and Ryan Flores doubled for one of his three hits.

New Orleans got a run back in the seventh when Beau Bratton scored from third on a two-out throwing error. The Privateers got to the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs on two singles and a walk.

However, Michael McElmeel preserved the save by inducing a lineout to left that ended the game and averted the sweep. Isaiah Zavala went 6.2 innings and struck out six in the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Jacob Lamkin threw 2.2 innings and struck out four batters. Josh Cerejo, Beau Blanchard and Matt Barthelemey each added a scoreless inning of relief. The Privateers had nine strikeouts on the mound.

UIW had 14 hits on the day. Six came with two strikes. Flores and Grant Smith had three hits apiece.

NEXT UP

The Privateers open a series against Southeastern on Friday, Apr. 23 at Maestri Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}