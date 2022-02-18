NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans basketball teams will host the McNeese men and women in a doubleheader at Lakefront Arena on Saturday afternoon.



The Privateer women (2-14, 1-8 Southland) snapped a 12-game losing streak last time on the floor with a dominate 78-57 victory over UIW (8-13, 4-6 Southland).

New Orleans shot a season-best 54% from the floor and used a 29-16 second quarter to pull away from the Cardinals.

Tiana Gipson finished with a career-high 18 points, and Kyla Davis added 17 to pace the Privateers.

The Privateers also sank 13-of-24 three-pointers, including 6-of-8 from Gipson, their best three-point shooting afternoon since the season finale in 2020.

Mark Slessinger tied Ron Greene with 146 career wins last time on the floor and his Privateer men (15-9, 8-1 Southland) got revenge on UIW (5-22, 1-9 Southland) – 84-57.

Troy Green scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds on his way to being named Southland Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Four different Privateers scored in double-figures (Green, Tyson Jackson – 16, Simeon Kirkland – 12, Derek St. Hilaire – 11) as UNO controlled the game from start to finish.

While the teams have split a pair of games so far this season the Privateer men lead the all-time series against McNeese 17-9, with a 9-2 mark at Lakefront Arena. The women lead McNeese 23-15 with a 13-6 advantage in games played at home.

Both games can be viewed on ESPN+. Jude Young will have the call of the women’s game on UNOPrivateers.com, and the men’s game on NASH ICON 106.1 FM. The doubleheader is set to start at 2 p.m.

SENIOR DAY TAKING PLACE BETWEEN GAMES

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Privateer basketball student-athletes Gipson, Green, Jomyra Mathis, Jahmel Myers, and St. Hilaire will be honored between games. Former men’s basketball student-athlete Bol Reik and student managers Abby Blink and Alvaro Carvajal will also be honored during the ceremonies.

{Courtesy: release from UNO athletics}