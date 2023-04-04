JACKSON, Miss. — The New Orleans Privateers broke into home run derby mode early as they slugged their way to a 21-4 victory over the Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday evening at Braddy Field.



DECISIONS

Connor Macip got the start and the win, his first decision of the season. Macip went three innings and struck out four batters. Austin Campbell took the loss as he got hit for six runs in 1.1 innings.



New Orleans (16-13) hit six home runs and it began from the outset. There were two in the first inning as Tristan Moore hit his team-leading seventh homer to give the Privateers a 3-0 advantage. Anthony Herron Jr. followed two batters later with a solo blast.



The Privateers continued to pour it on with a five-run second inning and a four-run third. Tyler Bischke had two home runs in that stretch as the Privateers increased their lead to 14-3 after three innings. Jackson State (16-10) also had two home runs in that stretch from Marcus Atterberry and Jatavis Melton.



Ryan Delorbe , Connor Handy and Davis Benton combined to limit the Tigers to one run for the remainder of the shortened game due to an agreed upon run rule.



Delorbe struck out three in two scoreless innings. Benton also threw a scoreless inning in the seventh to shut the game down.



The Privateers had production throughout the lineup and from the bench as well. Max Dias hit his first career home run as a Privateer, a two-run blast in the top of the seventh to finish the scoring for New Orleans.



INSIDE THE BOX

Kasten Furr went 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and four runs. Bischke and Moore had three hits each and seven RBI combined. Miguel Useche had two doubles and three runs scored. Herron was 2-for-4 with two RBI.



Issac Williams went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Mitchell Sanford drove in his 30th run of the season on a double in the third.



NEXT UP

The Privateers begin a series with Southeastern on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Maestri Field.

*Courtesy UNO Sports Information