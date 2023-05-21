FRISCO, Texas – New Orleans’ Anthony Herron, Jr. and A&M-Corpus Christi’s Colin Purcell are the winners of the final Southland Baseball Player of the Week awards of the 2023 season, which were announced Sunday by the conference office.



Hitter of the Week: Anthony Herron, Jr., New Orleans – Sr. – IF – Chicago, Ill. (John A. Logan HS)

Herron capped off a strong series against the Southland regular season champion Nicholls Colonels with a cycle on Saturday. He went 4-for-6 and drove in six runs while hitting for the first cycle by a Privateer since 2018. Herron finished the series 7-for-10 and slashed .700/.749/1.400.

Pitcher of the Week: Colin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi – Jr. – RHP – Tomball, Texas (Tomball Memorial HS)

Purcell pitched his second complete game of the season against the UIW Cardinals in a must-win game to force the rubber match on Sunday. Throughout the performance, he struck out seven batters and allowed only one walk with none of the hits coming in the form of extra bases. He threw 104 pitches en route to the victory and finished with an ERA on the game of 2.00 as one run was unearned.



2023 Southland Baseball Players of the Week

Date Hitter of the Week Pitcher of the Week Feb. 20 Tyler Finke, Southeastern Grant Rogers, McNeese Feb. 27 Ryan Snell, Lamar Jacob Mayers, Nicholls Mar. 6 Daunte Stuart, Northwestern State Colin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi Mar. 13 Jake Killingsworth, Southeastern Cal Carver, Northwestern State Mar. 20 Jeffrey Elkins, Northwestern State Chase Prestwich, Northwestern State Mar. 27 Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls Brandon Mitchell, New Orleans Apr. 3 Dylan LaRue, HCU Chase Prestwich, Northwestern State (2) Apr. 10 Tristan Moore, New Orleans Grant Rogers, McNeese (2) Apr. 17 Reed Chumley, HCU Hunter Hesseltine, Lamar Apr. 24 Xane Washington, Nicholls Brandon Mitchell, New Orleans (2) May 1 Xane Washington, Nicholls (2) Matthew Watson, A&M-Corpus Christi May 8 Michael Dattalo, Northwestern State Jacob Mead, New Orleans May 15 Mitchell Sanford, New Orleans Brandon Mitchell, New Orleans (3) May 21 Anthony Herron, Jr., New Orleans Colin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi (2)



Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

{Courtesy: Southland Conference}