FRISCO, Texas – New Orleans’ Anthony Herron, Jr. and A&M-Corpus Christi’s Colin Purcell are the winners of the final Southland Baseball Player of the Week awards of the 2023 season, which were announced Sunday by the conference office.

Hitter of the Week: Anthony Herron, Jr., New Orleans – Sr. – IF – Chicago, Ill. (John A. Logan HS)
Herron capped off a strong series against the Southland regular season champion Nicholls Colonels with a cycle on Saturday. He went 4-for-6 and drove in six runs while hitting for the first cycle by a Privateer since 2018. Herron finished the series 7-for-10 and slashed .700/.749/1.400.

Pitcher of the Week: Colin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi – Jr. – RHP – Tomball, Texas (Tomball Memorial HS)
Purcell pitched his second complete game of the season against the UIW Cardinals in a must-win game to force the rubber match on Sunday. Throughout the performance, he struck out seven batters and allowed only one walk with none of the hits coming in the form of extra bases. He threw 104 pitches en route to the victory and finished with an ERA on the game of 2.00 as one run was unearned.
 
2023 Southland Baseball Players of the Week

DateHitter of the WeekPitcher of the Week
Feb. 20Tyler Finke, SoutheasternGrant Rogers, McNeese
Feb. 27Ryan Snell, LamarJacob Mayers, Nicholls
Mar. 6Daunte Stuart, Northwestern StateColin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi
Mar. 13Jake Killingsworth, SoutheasternCal Carver, Northwestern State
Mar. 20Jeffrey Elkins, Northwestern StateChase Prestwich, Northwestern State
Mar. 27Edgar Alvarez, NichollsBrandon Mitchell, New Orleans
Apr. 3Dylan LaRue, HCUChase Prestwich, Northwestern State (2)
Apr. 10Tristan Moore, New OrleansGrant Rogers, McNeese (2)
Apr. 17Reed Chumley, HCUHunter Hesseltine, Lamar
Apr. 24Xane Washington, NichollsBrandon Mitchell, New Orleans (2)
May 1Xane Washington, Nicholls (2)Matthew Watson, A&M-Corpus Christi
May 8Michael Dattalo, Northwestern StateJacob Mead, New Orleans
May 15Mitchell Sanford, New OrleansBrandon Mitchell, New Orleans (3)
May 21Anthony Herron, Jr., New OrleansColin Purcell, A&M-Corpus Christi (2)


Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

