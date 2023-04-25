MOBILE, Ala. – Kasten Furr made a highlight reel grab and Canaan Clayton got the save as the New Orleans Privateers held on for a 6-5 win over the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday evening at Stanky Field.

DECISIONS

Caleb Menina got the win to go to 2-0 on the year. He threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout. The loss went to Jake Bruning after he surrendered five runs. Clayton became the sixth Privateer pitcher to get a save this year.

South Alabama was behind the whole way after the Privateers’ five-run fifth inning. They entered the ninth down 6-3 but the Jaguars commenced a rally. Austin Thrasher singled to right which made the score 6-4.

Two batters later, JG Bell singled to shallow left to bring in another run. However, all runners had held initially so the tying run could not score. Clayton then got an infield fly off the Jaguars’ leading hitter in Will Turner. A ground out off the bat of DK Donaldson preserved the win for the Privateers, their first in Mobile since 2018.

New Orleans got the jump on the Jaguars with three home runs in the fifth inning. Anthony Herron Jr. got rid of one, a solo shot for his fourth of the year. Three batters later, Issac Williams homered to bring in two. Then Tristan Moore added to his team-leading total with his 13th homer of the year.

The Jaguars came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame after Colson Lawrence parked a two-run homer to left to put South Alabama on the board.

New Orleans avoided the shutdown inning when in the sixth, Williams reached on a throwing error and Dylan Mach scored a run to make it 6-2.

Jack Williams got the start and threw two shutout innings to set the tone. Menina, Caleb Seroski, Zeph Hoffpauir and Ryan Delorbe all had a scoreless inning. Delorbe inherited two runners in the eighth and got a double play followed by a pop out.