LAKE CHARLES, La. – The New Orleans Privateers could not break through on the scoreboard after a two-run first inning as they were defeated 6-2 by the McNeese Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark.

DECISIONS

Ty Abraham scattered nine hits over 8.1 innings and struck out five batters for his first win of the season. Colton Mercer took the loss after going four innings and allowing five runs.

The Cowboys busted through for five runs in the fourth inning. After being held without a hit through three, Payton Harden drew a leadoff walk The first hit of the game came on a single by Cooper Hext. That set up Tre Obregon III who parked a three-run homer to left to give the Cowboys their first lead of the day.

Braden Duhon also tripled in a run and another scored on a wild pitch.

From there, Abraham settled in after a rocky start. He threw up six consecutive shutout innings after conceding two runs in the first He also allowed only three hits in that stretch.

The Privateers got on the board when the first two men of the game in Kasten Furr and Tyler Bischke got on via a single and a double respectively. They were both driven in when Mitchell Sanford bounced one up the first base line and through into right field.

McNeese brought on Christian Vega to close the game in a non-save situation. He struck out both batters he faced to finish a game that spanned two hours and seven minutes.

INSIDE THE BOX

Sanford went 3-for-4 and drove in both Privateer runs. Caleb Menina, Nolan Daniel and Jacob Mead each threw a scoreless inning. Tyler LeBlanc returned to the mound and threw an inning in relief. Anthony Herron Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Obregon drove in four runs including one on a sac fly in the eighth. Seven Cowboy starters collected a hit on the day.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will face South Alabama in Mobile on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}