NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Privateers scored five runs in the third and Trey Usey pitched three shutout frames to close the door on a 7-3 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Friday evening at Maestri Field.



Tyler LeBlanc fought through six innings to and made big pitches in spots to get his second win of the season. Zachariah Sigmon took the loss (1-1). Usey picked up the save by pitching the last three innings of the game.



New Orleans (9-5) had a quick response for Mississippi Valley State who scored first. In the bottom of the third inning, three consecutive doubles gave the Privateers a 2-1 lead. From there, New Orleans executed the little things well. Mitchell Sanford drew a bases-loaded walk, Anthony Herron Jr. had a sac fly and Jorge Tejeda fought off a pitch well inside to get a bunt down that scored another run.



New Orleans led 5-1 after three innings but the Delta Devils came right back. With the bases loaded, Ty Washington singled to shallow right and cut the Privateer lead in half. The bases were reloaded on a walk but LeBlanc painted a pitch at the knees to strike out Davon Mims and get out of the inning.



The seventh inning saw the Privateers extend their lead when Tristan Moore singled in a run and Jeissy De la Cruz reached on a fielder’s choice which brought in another run. Upon discussion, the umpires ruled Moore safe at second when Jodany Ofarril-Ortiz was judged to be off the bag at second.



Usey finished the game from there to become the third Privateer with two saves this season.

*Courtesy UNO Sports Information