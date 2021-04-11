Privateers Fall to Sam Houston in Series Finale

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers baseball team wound up with a split of the weekend against the preseason Southland favorite after a 7-1 Sunday loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats at Maestri Field.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Both starters in Tyler LeBlanc and Kyle Backhus dueled through the first three innings with nothing in between them. The Bearkats cracked the scoreboard first with a two-run fourth inning.
A leadoff walk was followed by a Brandon Pruitt double. That set the stage for Colton Coswer to drive in the first run on a ground out. Jack Rogers followed with an RBI single. Sam Houston added another run in the fifth to extend to a 3-0 lead.
New Orleans threatened in the bottom of the inning. Salo Iza doubled to the gap and was brought home by a Travis Gober RBI single. The Privateers had two men on with one out but could not make any further dent on the scoreboard.
Sam Houston kicked away again with a three-run sixth. The bases were loaded without a hit and Corbin Vines delivered the first run of the inning on an RBI single. An RBI sac fly and fielder’s choice followed to extend the lead to 6-1.
Coltin Atkinson went the last four innings for the save in support of Backhus. He allowed just one hit in his span on the mound.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
The Privateers combined for 12 strikeouts. Beau Blanchard and Rudy Amaya each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Kasten Furr swiped his team leading fourth stolen base of the season. Luther Woullard had a single in four at-bats.
NEXT UP
The Privateers travel to San Antonio to face UIW. First pitch for the series opener is Friday, Apr. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}