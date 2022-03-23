NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Privateers jumped out to an early lead but the Southern Miss Golden Eagles rallied, scoring in five consecutive innings during a 12-8 decision over the home side on Wednesday at Maestri Field.

The Privateers were opportunistic early and piled up six runs through the first four innings to build a 6-3 lead. However, the Golden Eagles rallied to tie the game when Christopher Sargent hit one of three Southern Miss homers in the fifth inning.

From there, the Golden Eagles took control as they broke the tie in the next frame. Dustin Dickerson doubled to left-center and scored Rodrigo Montenegro to give the Golden Eagles the lead. The seventh saw Southern Miss extend their advantage by four runs. Back-to-back doubles started the inning and the Golden Eales racked up four hits in the frame.



Isaiah Rhodes took proceedings over on the mound as he held the Privateer bats through four spotless innings. However, New Orleans got to Rhodes, scoring two with two outs in the ninth. Jeissy De la Cruz scored on a wild pitch shortly after he tripled. Andrew Guidry brought in another run on a single.

That’s when Southern Miss turned to Landon Harper who got the last out on the first pitch he delivered to preserve the win for the road side.

Conference play starts on Friday when the Privateers open a series against Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m.

(Courtesy UNO Privateers sports information department)