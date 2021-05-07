Privateers Fall in Series Opener to Central Arkansas

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers grabbed an early lead after the first inning but gave up six runs in a deciding second frame of a 15-5 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears on Friday evening at Maestri Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Central Arkansas scored three runs with two outs in their half of the first to set the tone. The Privateers though had an answer for that opening statement.

Luther Woullard hit a double up the third base line that plated the first run of the game. Two batters later, the Privateers got a pair of two-out, run-producing hits. Salo Iza scored two with a single through the right side and Beau Bratton lined a double to right to give New Orleans a 4-3 lead.

The Bears though responded with a six-run second inning and set sail from that point. They sent 12 men to the plate and had six hits in the inning including one of two successful bunt singles.

Central Arkansas continued to stretch out their lead with four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to give them a 15-4 advantage.

Pearce Howard hit a line drive home run to lead off the sixth inning and cut the deficit to 15-5. However, that was the extent of the Privateers’ scoring as Central Arkansas used the combination of Brad Verel and Logan Gilbertson to hold a hot New Orleans offense to three hits and a run.

Kasten Furr, Gaige Howard and KC Simonich each had a hit for the Privateers. Josh Cerejo and Connor Macip each threw a scoreless inning.

NEXT UP

The series continues with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}