Privateers Fall in Series Finale to Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The New Orleans Privateers (11-9, 6-2) rallied back from an early three-run deficit but gave up two in the seventh inning of a 5-3 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-12 2-6) on Sunday at Jaycees Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lumberjacks took advantage of a one-out error that loaded the bases. Two batters later, Cameron Crawford doubled to left to give the Lumberjacks a 3-0 advantage.

New Orleans came back with two in the third. Kasten Furr hit the first of two doubles to set up two runners in scoring position. Gaige Howard then bounced one through the right side to plate two runs and cut the deficit to one. Pearce Howard’s fifth inning sac fly got the Privateers on level terms.

Stephen F. Austin pulled ahead for good though in the seventh. Despite no hits in the inning, the Lumberjacks were able to take the lead on an error. The Privateers committed four errors on the afternoon.

From there, Chandler Poell pitched a scoreless eighth and Tod Gauthe earned his second save of the weekend.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Furr went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Howard was also 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Travis Gober had two hits and Issac Williams had a hit and a walk.

On the mound, Tyler LeBlanc went five innings and allowed three runs (none earned). Josh Cerejo (0-1) took the loss in his debut. He went 1.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs.

NEXT UP

The Privateers are back home to start a four-game series against Abilene Christian on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}