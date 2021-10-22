Privateers’ Damion Rosser Signs Professional Deal

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball standout Damion Rosser made his jump to the professional ranks official as he inked a deal with the San Sebastián Club based in the Dominican Republic late on Thursday night.



The second team All-Southland and NABC District 22 honoree led the Privateers in 2020-21 with 15.7 points per game on 52.0 percent shooting to go with 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks He was also slotted amongst the NCAA leaders in minutes played at 34.4 per contest.



“Ever since I made the decision to go pro, the main message to myself and from others was saying to stay ready at all times,” Rosser said. “You never know when a team might call and need you.”



“All summer I’ve been working out and playing in pro-am leagues and tournaments to stay ready. I also had a few workouts with NBA G-league teams. This past week I was leaving one of my pro-am games and I got a call saying ‘A team in DR wants you to come ASAP, will you be ready in the morning?’ The motto all summer was just stay ready so you don’t have to get ready! I packed my bags and Club San Sebastián has welcomed me with open arms ever since.”



TDR ranked second in the conference in rebounding and minutes last season. In league play, the UNO Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President ranked eighth in scoring (16.1), third in rebounds (8.4) and added 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.



He is the first Privateer to make the jump to the professional ranks since Scott Plaisance Jr, (UNO career: 2016-19) and Erik Thomas (2015-17).



“I am looking forward to new experiences in many different places and seeing the world,” Rosser reflected on his big opportunity. “I have a lot of big goals, but right now I am ready to get my feet wet and just being the best version of myself.”

“We are so excited for Damion to begin his professional career,” head men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger said. “It is always great as a coach to see your student-athletes graduate and live their dreams of playing professionally. We are so happy for him and his incredible family! Buena Suerte, Damion!”



Rosser came back from a season-ending injury during his 2019-20 campaign to appear in all 25 UNO games in 2020-21, starting 24. For his career, Dame played in 98 contests and started 69. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and just shy of one steal per contest.



The McDonough, Ga. native received his bachelor’s degree from UNO in May of 2020.



“UNO did not only help develop my game but has also taught me to become a better person,” Rosser concluded. “Coach Sless would remind us there is more to life than just basketball and he wants us to be the best father, son and husband that we can be.”

“My last year playing, my coaches were preparing me for this moment by reminding to be a pro in everything I do. From how I would carry myself around campus, the community and the court. With the preparation from the coaching staff and the support of the New Orleans athletic department, it is a big reason why I feel that I am ready to be a PRO. I will forever be thankful for all that UNO and the great people there have done for me.”

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}