NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Privateers scheduled contest against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles has been officially postponed until Wednesday, Mar. 23.

First pitch has also been bumped up to 4 p.m. at Maestri Field.



The threat of severe inclement weather in the forecast for most of Tuesday necessitated the change. It’s the second-midweek game to be affected by the threat of rain. The Privateers also had a midweek game scheduled against Louisiana that was postponed.



New Orleans (12-6) came off a solid week that saw them make a big statement by defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in two-of-three games in a weekend series in Norman.

The Privateers moved to 4-2 against the Big 12 this season.

(Courtesy of the UNO sports information office)