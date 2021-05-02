Privateers Come Back to Split Series with McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The New Orleans Privateers (25-19, 20-12) exploded for 12 runs in three innings and outlasted the McNeese Cowboys (21-23, 14-13) for a 13-10 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark. After losing the first two games of the weekend, the Privateers rallied to earn a split of the series.

LOCK IT IN PART TWO

Caleb Seroski earned his ninth save of the season, which moves him into a tie for the fifth highest save total in a single season in program history. Seroski retired Reid Bourque on a fly ball to left which ended the game. He also recorded a strikeout of Peyton Johnson.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

The Privateers were dealing with a 3-1 deficit heading into the fifth when the offense hit the afterburners. A five-run inning was produced to put the Privateers in front. Luther Woullard drove in a pair of runs with a single and Pearce Howard had an RBI double.

In the sixth, New Orleans continued to keep the pressure on McNeese as they took advantage of two walks and a hit batter. Woullard’s two-run double was the only hit of the inning but it extended the lead to 9-4.

After McNeese narrowed the gap to one, the Privateers had one more big response. A four-run seventh inning was delivered. Half of those came when Beau Bratton singled to drive in two after the Cowboys intentionally walked Woullard to load the bases.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Austin Acree came in with two on and no outs and proceeded to induce an infield fly and a double play ball. Acree went two innings and picked up his second win of the season.

Kyle Khachadourian pitched for the third time on the weekend and ate up 2.2 innings of relief.

Woullard and Pearce combined for six hits, six RBI and five runs to lead the offense. Bratton drove in three runs. Kasten Furr and Gaige Howard combined for four walks and five runs. Darren Willis was 2-for-6 with an RBI triple and a run.

NEXT UP

The Privateers return home for their final conference series of the regular season when they host Central Arkansas. First pitch for the series opener is on Friday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}