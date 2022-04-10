NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (19-10, 6-3) engineered another large Sunday comeback as they finished off a sweep of the McNeese Cowboys (16-16, 3-6) by a score of 11-9 on Sunday afternoon at Maestri Field.



DECISIONS

Caleb Seroski lasted four innings and picked up his third win of the season. He threw a season-high 52 pitches. Christian Vega (2-2) took the loss. Cole Paplham earned his first save of the season after retiring the side in order in the ninth.



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers put together several clutch hits in the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Amani Larry doubled off the fence in center, which scored Jeissy De la Cruz to tie the score at 9-9. With runners on second and third, Pearce Howard delivered a two-run single that got through to center and produced the eventual winning runs.



Paplham took over from there for his first save of the season. He induced two ground outs and got a strikeout of Julian Gonzales.



The Cowboys were running away with it early as they scored seven runs in the first three innings. Braden Duhon singled and scored the first run in the opening frame. The Cowboys then exploded for six runs in the third and sent all nine to the plate.



Among the big hits in the inning were a two-run double by Kade Hunter and a two-run single from Josh Leslie to move the Cowboys lead to 7-0.



Chance Stone was going along until the fourth inning when the Privateers rallied for eight runs. The scoring started when Andrew Guidry doubled to pull in two runs. A pop fly by Kasten Furr was dropped in shallow right, allowing two more runs to score.



From there, Howard delivered a two-run single off closer, Cameron Foster. A wild pitch allowed the tying run in and Anthony Herron Jr. followed with an RBI single.



INSIDE THE BOX

Furr, Larry and Howard combined for six hits, five RBI and six runs. Travis Gober went 3-for-5 with a double. De La Cruz reached base twice and scored two runs. The sweep was the first three-game series sweep over McNeese in program history.



Howard tied Leroy Weimer for fourth place on the program’s RBI list with 182.



NEXT UP

The Privateers will face Tulane in game two of the 2022 Pelican Cup. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.



