Privateers Collect 17 Hits, Fall in Series Finale to Abilene Christian

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers piled up 17 hits on the day but a late rally fell short in a 16-12 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at Maestri Field. ACU clinched the series with the victory.

DRAWING CLOSER

The Privateers scored six runs in the eighth inning, five of which were charged to Wildcats closer, Tanner Riley. There were three hits and three walks drawn. Two of those free passes were drawn with the bases loaded.

Trailing by four in the ninth, the Privateers got the first two men aboard on a walk and a single. However, Trevor Jackson was able to preserve the win when he induced a double play ball.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Privateers took the lead briefly after the first inning when Luther Woullard drove in a pair of runs on a single. Then the Wildcats responded with five runs in the second, all of them with two outs.

In the fourth, the Wildcats distanced themselves to a 14-3 lead when they scored eight in the frame on three hits.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Darren Willis went 4-for-4 and hit an opposite field homer off of Riley in the sixth. It was the first home run Riley surrendered this season.

KC Simonich went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run. Gaige Howard scored three times and drew three walks. Kasten Furr also added three hits.

Woullard and Pearce Howard combined for four hits, three RBI and four runs. On the mound, Beau Blanchard and Brandon Mitchell combined for 2.2 scoreless innings of work.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will start a four-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, Apr. 1. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}