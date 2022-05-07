NEW ORLEANS – Issac Williams homered twice and Amani Larry had three hits but the New Orleans Privateers could not hold off a furious rally as they were defeated 9-8 by the UIW Cardinals in 10 innings on Saturday at Maestri Field.

Chandler David picked up the win for UIW as he held the Privateers scoreless over the last two innings. Jacob Mead was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs in an inning of work.

The Cardinals got a homer to left center from Nixon Brannon on a 3-2 pitch to take the lead. From there, David allowed a one-out walk to Pearce Howard but he bounced back to strike out the next two batters to preserve the win for the Cardinals.

New Orleans got the jump after Beau Blanchard had a solid beginning in his first weekend starting call this season. He kept the game scoreless until the Privateers busted out for three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Blanchard went 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

The Cardinals responded for three in the sixth inning to tie the game but New Orleans went right back in front in the seventh. An RBI single from Miguel Useche scored Kasten Furr. Then a two-run single from Travis Gober and an RBI double by Jeissy De la Cruz grew the lead to 7-3.

The teams traded runs in the eighth inning as Williams blasted his second homer of the game, the second time he has accomplished that feat this year.

In the ninth, with two on and one out and the score 8-4, a throwing error allowed a run to cross to trim the lead to three. A batter later, Ridge Rogers homered down the right field line and suddenly the score was tied at 8-8.

The series winner will be determined on Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}