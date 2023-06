The LSU Tigers will play the last of four opening round games in the College World Series.

The games times were announced Monday night.

LSU will play the winner of Monday night’s Tennessee at Southern Miss game at 6:00 pm Saturday in Omaha. The 1:00 pm game Saturday is Wake Forest vs the Texas at Stanford winner.

Friday at 1:00 pm, TCU takes on Oral Roberts. In the 6:00 pm game, Florida plays Virginia.