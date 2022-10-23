NEW ORLEANS — Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz’s 132-126 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The teams play Sunday for the first time this season.

New Orleans is 0-0 at home, and Utah is 1-0 on the road.

Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 17.2 assists per game on 35.0 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (elbow).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).