Preview: Tulane vs. Nevada

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Willie Fritz of the Tulane Green Wave celebrates after a game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Yulman Stadium on September 24, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tulane won 41-39 in quadruple overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

TULANE TO MAKE ITS THIRD STRAIGHT BOWL APPEARANCE

The Green Wave head to Boise, Idaho for their matchup with the University of Nevada in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The Green Wave’s trip to Boise, will mark the first time in program history that Tulane has played a football game in the state of Idaho.

Tulane’s trip to the 24th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be its 14th bowl appearance in program history.

Tulane enters its matchup with Nevada with wins in four of its last five games.

The Green Wave will face Nevada for just the second time in program history. Tulane won the only matchup between the two teams back in 1992.

Tulane will look to win its third straight bowl game. The Green Wave have never won three bowl games in a row.

FIRST AND 10

1. Tulane had eight players named to the American Athletic Conference all-league team. The eight players named all-conference are the program’s most since 1997.

2. The Green Wave finished the regular season by playing in 11 games. Tulane was one of just 19 schools that closed the regular season by playing in 11-or-more games.

3. Tulane enters bowl season as one of just 14 schools to have won bowl games in back-to-back seasons.

4. True freshman Michael Pratt became just the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback since 1975. Pratt became the first true freshman to earn a win as a starter since 1985 (Terrence Jones in 1985 was the last). His 18 touchdown passes are the most by a true freshman in program history.

5. Tulane enters its matchup with Nevada having scored 30-or-more points in eight of its last nine games, including a 66-point outburst back on Sept. 26 against Southern Miss. Tulane has not scored 30-or-more points in seven games in the same season since the team’s perfect 12-0 season in1998.

6. The Green Wave finished the regular season tied for third nationally and ranked first in the American Athletic Conference as a team with 36.0 sacks on the year. Tulane’s 36.0 sacks rank sixth all-time in program history for a single season.

7. Redshirt sophomore running back Cam Carroll has rushed for a touchdown in six of the Green Wave’s 11 games this season. He has also rushed for two or more touchdowns in four games this season. Against Southern Miss, Carroll scored four touchdowns. At the end of the regular season, Carroll ranked 13th in the nation and led in The American in total touchdowns with 12.

8. Tulane’s special teams unit ranks as one of the best in The American. The Green Wave rank third in the league in kick return average (24.9) and rank fourth in punt return average (11.8). In addition, Ryan Wright leads The American and ranks eighth nationally in punting, averaging 45.8 yards per punt.

9. Tulane has rushed for over 100 yards in 63 of its last 64 games. Tulane had its 56-game streak of rushing for at least 100 yards snapped at Houston back on Oct. 8.

10. The Green Wave have also surpassed 200 yards rushing in 15 of their last 24 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. Tulane ranks second in the American in rushing yards per game, averaging 218.9 per game.

SCOUTING NEVADA

The Wolf Pack will appear in their third straight bowl game under the direction of head coach Jay Norvell.

Nevada runs an air raid offense which has given opponents trouble for much of the 2020 campaign, as its passing attack ranks 10th in the nation, averaging 325.1 yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong leads the Mountain West Conference in passing touchdowns (22) and passing yards (2,587).

Junior Romeo Doubs has caught a majority of Strong’s passes over the past two years as he became just the 16th player in Wolf Pack football history to surpass 2,000 career yards.

Running back Toa Taua surpassed 2,000 career rushing earlier this year against Hawaii.

Nevada opened up the year on a high note as it posted a 5-0 record. Nevada was picked to finish second in the West Division when the Mountain West released its preseason poll.

TULANE IN BOWLS

The Green Wave’s trip to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be their 14th bowl trip in program history.

Tulane owns a 6-7 mark in its previous 13 bowl trips.

The Green Wave will be in search of their third straight bowl win. Tulane has never won three straight bowl games.

Tulane entered the year as one of just 14 teams nationally to have won back-to-back bowl games.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}