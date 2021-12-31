Preview: Tulane Men’s Basketball Heads to Cincinnati for its First Game of 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 09: Jaylen Forbes #25 of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on January 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, as it faces off against the University of Cincinnati for an American Athletic Conference matchup.



The Green Wave’s matchup with Cincinnati will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot or by CLICKING HERE. Tulane’s “Voice of the Green Wave” Corey Gloor will call the action live.

STARTING FIVE

1. Tulane’s road matchup with Cincinnati will mark the first league road game for the Green Wave this year. The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT inside the UC’s Fifth Third Arena.

2. The Green Wave enters their meeting with Cincinnati in the hopes of continuing their momentum from an 85-84 win over Memphis this past Wednesday. Tulane’s win over Memphis snapped the Tigers’ 12-game winning streak over the Green Wave.

3. Prior to its meeting with Memphis, Tulane had each of its three previous games (at Texas A&M – Dec. 14; vs. Grambling – Dec. 18; New Orleans – Dec. 21) cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

4. This season, head coach Ron Hunter’s staff welcomes back six letterwinners, six newcomers and three starters, including preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree Jaylen Forbes. Forbes is one of three players on the team, averaging 10-or-more points per game. Freshman Jalen Cook leads the team with 19.7 points per game – a figure that ranks second in the American Athletic Conference. As a team, Tulane is averaging 73.4 points per game and connecting at a 45.3 percent clip.

5. The Green Wave have won the turnover battle in nine of their 10 games this season. During the 2021-22 campaign, Tulane won the turnover battle in 19 of its 23 contests last season while also forcing opponents into at least 15 mishaps on 11 occasions. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Green Wave committed equal or fewer turnovers than its opponents in 28 of 30 contests while ranking in the top 15 nationally in turnover margin (+4.3).

THE SERIES

• Tulane’s matchup with Cincinnati will mark the 45th all-time meeting between the two teams.

• The two teams met for the first time in program history back on Jan. 22, 1977. The Green Wave picked up a 78-75 win over the Bearcats.

• Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter is 1-3 all-time against Cincinnati.

THE OPPONENT – CINCINNATI

• The Bearcats enter their matchup with Tulane after they suffered their first COVID postponement as a result of when Houston had to pull out of the two teams’ Dec. 28 AAC opener.

• Cincinnati’s last time on the court came back on Dec. 21. In that game, Mike Saunders Jr. scored all of his team-high 15 points in the second half en route to earning All-AAC Weekly Honors.

• David Dejulius and Jeremiah Davenport are the only two Bearcat players averaging 10-or-more points a game.

• As a team, Cincinnati ranks 16th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just a 37.3 percent clip per game.

• In addition, Hayden Koval and Abdul Ado enter the season as the nation’s top-two active shot blockers.

• As a team, Cincinnati is averaging 71.6 points per game.

• Head coach Wes Miller is in his first year on the bench for the Bearcats. He is in his 11th season overall as a head coach. Miller entered the season with 185 career wins, which served as the nation’s most among coaches under 40.

• Cincinnati was picked to finish sixth in the AAC Preseason Poll.

LAST TIME OUT: Tulane Men’s Basketball Knocks Off Memphis in AAC Opener, 85-84

• The Tulane University men’s basketball team opened American Athletic Conference play in the win column as it defeated Memphis 85-84 Wednesday night inside the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

• With the victory, the Green Wave snapped a 12-game losing skid to the Tigers. The Wave’s last win over Memphis was on February 13, 2016.

• The Tulane offense was in rhythm on its home floor as it shot 55 percent from the field and shot a scorching 45 percent from beyond the arc. The Green Wave also dominated the paint outscoring the Tigers 42-32 around the rim.

• Four players finished in double figures for the Green Wave as freshman Jalen Cook led all scorers with 25 points. This marks the fourth time this season Cook has reached the 20-point plateau. Kevin Cross followed with 15 points while Sion James and R.J. McGee rounded out the top scorers for Tulane with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

• On the defensive end, Tulane forced the Tigers into 15 turnovers and 10 steals. The Green Wave converted those Memphis turnovers into 21 points on the other end of the floor.

• The Green Wave had three-or-more players score in double figures for the eighth time this year.

• Six of the opponents the Green Wave have faced this season have had winning records.

MILESTONE WATCH

• Sophomore Jaylen Forbes needs 68 points to reach 600 career points at Tulane.

• Sophomore Kevin Cross needs 21 rebounds for 300 in his career.

• Senior Scott Spencer needs 54 points for 500 in his career.

• Senior DeVon Baker needs 54 points to reach 1,200 in his career.

COOK MAKES IMMEDIATE IMPACT

• Freshman Jalen Cook has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll twice this season, earning a spot on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.

• Cook currently ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with 19.7 points per game.

• Most recently, Cook shined at home in the Green Wave’s league opener, as he poured in 25 points.

• Earlier this year, Cook was selected to the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship All-Tournament Team.

FORBES’ THE FLAMETHROWER

• In his two outings from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, sophomore Jaylen Forbes averaged 22.5 points per game, a figure which ranked second in the American Athletic Conference. On Dec. 6, Forbes was selected to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

• Earlier this season against Drexel, Forbes poured in a season-high 30 points in the Green Wave’s 90-87 win.

• Last season, he poured in a career-high 37 points on 9-of-15 shooting and made his first seven attempts from 3-point range while going 12-of-15 at the free throw line at Cincinnati on Feb. 26, 2021. The Florence, Mississippi, native’s 37 points are the most by a Green Wave player in a regulation game since Jerald Honeycutt had 38 against Xavier on Jan. 16, 1997.

• His seven treys are tied for the second most in a single game in program history with Cameron Reynolds being the last to make seven against Alcorn State in November 2017.

UP NEXT

• Tulane returns to action on Wednesday (Jan. 5) where it will travel to ECU. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired live on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}