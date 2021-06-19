PREVIEW: St James Wildcats motivated heading into 2021 football season

VACHERIE, La. – In the quarterfinals, the St James’ football team exited with a loss at Church Point. In some locales, having a good season is well, not good enough.

Robert Valdez said, “Last year we were 8-3 and we got to the quarters and it didn’t feel right.”

Head Coach Robert Valdez has a talented group back, including four-star recruit Shazz Preston. LSU is on his list, so is Texas.

Whoever hooks him, gets a player who literally does everything.

“He is going to be in every possible position,” said Valdez. “Receiver, kick returner, punt returner, wildcat quarterback, you might see him on defense.”

Preston, who stands six feet tall, said the St. James’ program is about a lot more than football.

“A lot of people think coach Valdez is just a football coach, but when me and coach Valdez talk, we don’t talk about just football,” said Shazz Preston. “We talk about manhood.”

In Week Five, St James’ manhood will be tested. The Karr Cougars, perennial 4A super power, come to Vacherie.

Valdez said after last season’s upset loss, the schedule in the regular season must be challenging and it must generate those previous playoff power points.

For more on the St James football team, click on the video above.