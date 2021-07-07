PREVIEW: Shaw Eagles “don’t look to stop” improving in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Tommy Connors is in his fifth season as head coach at his alma mater. Last year the Eagles won two of six games.

Of those four losses, one was 5 points to St Aug, another 10 points to Jesuit.

“We’ve improved every year,” said Connors. “We don’t look to stop now. Our team is constantly in a can we get better everyday type of move.”

The Eagles return 14 starters. Including junior wide receiver Michael Williams, who caught 6 touchdown passes from Stephen Banford Jr last season.

The senior quarterback enters his second year leading the Eagles offense.

“So much growth in him,” said Connors. “From year to year there’s been a lot of growth but he’s really matured being that he’s almost 18 and the world is right around the corner. Very talented kid, understands the offense now, teammates trust him and we’re looking forward to being balanced he can run and throw and we look forward to guys around him making plays as well.”

