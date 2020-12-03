Preview: Saints go for their 2nd win in three weeks vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

ATLANTA, Ga. – The first-place New Orleans Saints will go for their second win in three weeks over the Falcons when the NFC South rivals meet Sunday in Atlanta.

The Saints are 2-0 since Taysom Hill took over at quarterback for the injured Drew Brees, improving to 9-2 on the season.

When the teams met Nov. 22 in New Orleans the Saints sacked Matt Ryan eight times on the way to 24-9 victory.

The 4-7 Falcons will be looking for revenge coming off their most dominant performance of the season.

Atlanta forced five turnovers in a 43-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff from Atlanta is set for noon on Sunday.

