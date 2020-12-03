Preview: Saints go for their 2nd win in three weeks vs. Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. – The first-place New Orleans Saints will go for their second win in three weeks over the Falcons when the NFC South rivals meet Sunday in Atlanta.
The Saints are 2-0 since Taysom Hill took over at quarterback for the injured Drew Brees, improving to 9-2 on the season.
When the teams met Nov. 22 in New Orleans the Saints sacked Matt Ryan eight times on the way to 24-9 victory.
The 4-7 Falcons will be looking for revenge coming off their most dominant performance of the season.
Atlanta forced five turnovers in a 43-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kickoff from Atlanta is set for noon on Sunday.