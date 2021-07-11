PREVIEW: Ryan Manale discusses 2021 Jesuit football season, talented roster

NEW ORLEANS – 2021 marks the beginning of the Ryan Manale era of Jesuit football.

Manale inherits a roster that returns 11 starters from a season ago.

“Super excited about the way they’re working,” said Manale. “This offseason I think we’ve had a good spring, really just trying to put the right people around them and I couldn’t be happier with where I am right now.”

Manale will run the same offense he ran at De La Salle. One that relies heavily on the run, but says at Jesuit it will be tailored to the strengths of his players.

Manale said, “We’re going to run the football, but I’ll think you’ll see us going through the air a bit more than you saw at De La Salle.”

Senior quarterback Jack Larriviere is a dual-threat. Last season he split time with Luke Laforge, but now has the job to himself.

For more on the 2021 Jesuit football team, click on the video above.

The 30th season of Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, kicks off on August 20th. Join us on NOLA 38 at 11 p.m. and WGNO at midnight.