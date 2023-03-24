LOS ANGELES — New Orleans will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles. Saturday’s game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Pelicans won the previous matchup 112-91. Los Angeles is 23-22 against the Western Conference, and New Orleans is 24-20 against conference opponents.

New Orleans Pelicans (36-37, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-35, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 23-22 in conference games. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.3.

The Pelicans are 24-20 in conference matchups. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 112-91 on Oct. 30, with CJ McCollum scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee is shooting 67.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Valanciunas is averaging 14.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).