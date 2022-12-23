New Orleans plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after CJ McCollum scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 126-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Friday’s meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams.

Oklahoma City is 8-11 against the Western Conference, and New Orleans is 13-8 against conference opponents.

GAME NOTES:

New Orleans Pelicans (19-12, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-18, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Oklahoma City Thunder after CJ McCollum scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 126-117 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder have gone 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pelicans are 13-8 in conference games. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference scoring 55.9 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 18.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 105-101 on Nov. 29, with Williamson scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Williamson is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (health and safety protocols), Larry Nance Jr.: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).