Preview: New Orleans Pelicans visit the Grizzlies for division matchup

MEMPHIS — New Orleans Pelicans (31-37, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces New Orleans in a matchup of Southwest Division teams.

The Grizzlies are 4-6 against division opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.3.

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is 3-9 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 144-113 in their last matchup on Feb. 16. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 31 points, and Morant paced Memphis scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lonzo Ball is third on the Pelicans averaging 14.6 points while adding 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Willy Hernangomez is shooting 50.9% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 45.2% shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 50.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Grayson Allen: out (abdonminal).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).