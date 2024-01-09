New Orleans looks to continue its six-game road win streak with a victory against Golden State. Wednesday’s game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Warriors won the last matchup 130-102. Golden State is 11-15 against the Western Conference, and New Orleans is 15-13 against conference opponents.

GAME NOTES:

New Orleans Pelicans (22-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

New Orleans hits the road against Golden State aiming to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Warriors are 11-15 in conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA with 28.1 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 7.2.

The Pelicans are 15-13 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is ninth in the NBA with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.9.

The 117.1 points per game the Warriors score are 5.5 more points than the Pelicans give up (111.6). The Pelicans average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 130-102 on Oct. 31, with Stephen Curry scoring 42 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Curry is averaging 27.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Valanciunas is averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES:

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Draymond Green: day to day (return to competition reconditioning).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (quad), Jose Alvarado: day to day (illness), Matt Ryan: out (calf).