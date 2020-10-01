Preview: LSU looks to bounce back when defending champs visit Vandy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers directs from the sidelines during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The LSU Tigers received a rude wake-up call: Their national championship season is over and they can’t take anything for granted.

The Tigers found themselves humbled with a 44-34 loss on their own field to Mississippi State.

The loss dropped them from sixth to No. 20 in the national rankings.

The Southeastern Conference’s pandemic-forced schedule changes has them hitting the road to play Vanderbilt in Nashville for a second straight year.

LSU has an eight-game winning streak over Vanderbilt, including a 66-38 rout a year ago.

Vanderbilt is coming off its own opening loss at then-No. 10 Texas A&M.

LSU plays Vanderbilt Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.