Preview: Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on conference foe New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Portland Trail Blazers (13-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Pelicans are 7-13 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.7 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Pelicans with 11.9 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 7-14 in Western Conference play. Portland gives up 111.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Lillard is shooting 39.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung).