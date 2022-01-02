PREVIEW: Jazz puts road win streak on the line against Pelicans Monday

Utah Jazz (26-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its eight-game road win streak intact when the Jazz take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 8-14 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 24.6 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 4.9.

The Jazz are 16-4 in Western Conference play. Utah leads the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 127-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 48.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (achilles), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Eric Paschall: out (personal), Hassan Whiteside: out (concussion).