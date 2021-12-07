Preview: Ingram leads New Orleans against Denver after 40-point showing

NEW ORLEANS — Denver Nuggets (11-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-19, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Denver Nuggets after Brandon Ingram scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 118-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans have gone 6-11 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 6-6 in conference play. Denver has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 44.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Josh Hart: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Bol Bol: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).