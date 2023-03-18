HOUSTON — Houston comes into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of three games in a row at home. Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.

The Rockets won the last matchup 114-112. Houston is 4-9 against the Southwest Division, and New Orleans is 8-5 against division opponents.

New Orleans Pelicans (33-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (18-52, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Rockets take on New Orleans.

The Rockets are 4-9 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Houston is fifth in the NBA with 54.7 points in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 10.9.

The Pelicans are 8-5 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 14.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

CJ McCollum is averaging 21 points and six assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).