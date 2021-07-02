PREVIEW: Holy Cross looking to make a move up in Catholic League in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Last season, the Holy Cross Tigers won their opener against Chalmette.

Then dropped five straight games to Jesuit, Warren Easton, Rummel, Curtis, and St Aug.

Head coach Nick Saltaformaggio understands the Catholic League, the league in which he resides.

“It is one thing when everyone says you are in the SEC West. But, it’s different when you are Ole Miss in the SEC West instead of Alabama or LSU,” said Saltaformaggio. “That was what we are striving to be.”

The 2021 Tigers have only 11 seniors, seven on the offensive line.

Coach Saltaformaggio said Holy Cross must be tough enough, to win a tough league.

