PREVIEW: Hahnville Tigers “hungry” for success in 2021 football season

BOUTTE, La. – In the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, Hahnville exited with a loss against Ruston, finishing 5-4 in Daniel Luquet’s first year as head coach.

“I just think it makes them hungry,” said Luquet. “Hahnville football is a program where we play on Thanksgiving, that’s the expectation. You play on Thanksgiving and you’re in the final eight, you’re one win away from playing for the ultimate goal. When your uncles and brothers and dads played here that was the expectation and nothing has changed.”

The Tiger offense returns 3 starters in 2021, losing players like last year’s leading rusher Trey LaBranch, wideout Corey Lorio, and three-year starting quarterback Andrew Naquin to graduation.

It helps to return the teams two top receivers in Troy Kendrick and Dakota Williams, who this year will be catching passes from Donovan Friloux.

“It’s going to be a big responsibility but with the team I have, the talent we have, and the coaching staff we have I feel like we can make it a long way,” said Friloux.

“Donovan has been doing a great job for us this summer he’s got a live arm and really understands the offense,” said Luquet.

