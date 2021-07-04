PREVIEW: Edna Karr football returns talented, experienced roster in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Last season, quarterback AJ Samuel accounted for 44 total touchdowns; leading Edna Karr to a 10-2 record, district title, and 4A Championship appearance as a sophomore.

A season he says, he grew from.

“I’d say my patience and also being able to be held accountable,” said Samuel. “With the patience part, I have to understand things may not always go right in a game but I have to keep pushing. With accountability, other people holding me accountable and also holding other people accountable during tough times.”

Despite graduating veterans like Kevin Marigny and Destyn Hill on offense, Samuel will have a slew of hands to throw to in 2021.

Including LSU commit Aaron Anderson, who scored all three of Karr’s touchdowns against Carencro in the State Championship.

“I think Aaron Anderson has some capabilities to be one of the best players to ever play at Karr,” said head coach Brice Brown. “I think that’s a big statement because you have to match that with hard work. Hard work, effort, and consistency. I think he’s been working on that this offseason but the skies the limit for that kid. Anytime you’re choosing between Alabama and LSU you’re pretty special.”

Defensively the Cougars return its entire secondary and defensive line, made up in part by LSU commit Tygee Hill.

A talented and experienced roster looks to get back to a state title, but the road there won’t be easy, by design.

