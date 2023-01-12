DETROIT — Detroit and New Orleans face off in non-conference action.

Friday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams.

The Pelicans won the last matchup 104-98. Detroit is 6-14 at home, and New Orleans is 8-12 on the road.

GAME NOTES:

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action.

The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.5 rebounds. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 8.5 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 8-12 away from home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 104-98 on Dec. 8, with Zion Williamson scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

McCollum is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Herbert Jones: out (back), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).