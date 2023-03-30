DENVER — Denver hosts New Orleans aiming to continue its four-game win streak. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

Denver is 32-13 against the Western Conference, and New Orleans is 26-21 against conference opponents.

New Orleans Pelicans (38-38, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-24, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver comes into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of four consecutive games.

The Nuggets are 32-13 in Western Conference games. Denver is seventh in the NBA averaging 116.8 points and is shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Pelicans have gone 26-21 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 122-113 on Feb. 1. Jamal Murray scored 32 points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.1 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jack White: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).