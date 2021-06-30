PREVIEW: Bulldogs return offensive and defensive lines in 2021

LUTCHER, La. – Last season, D’Wayne Winfield threw for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns, adding 1,350 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground in what was his first season transitioning from wide receiver to quarterback.

“It’s nice to have your leader back,” said head coach Dwain Jenkins. “Even as a sophomore, he was the leader of our football team so another year of experience and being around these guys and leading them the right direction we feel like we’re in good hands.”

“I try to do everything right,” said D’Wayne Winfield. “If you make a mistake other people feel they can make the same mistake. But if you do right, it leaves no choice but for them to do right.”

The Bulldogs lose over 1,500 yards of production in last season’s leading rusher Ra’saun Storks but return eight starters on offense and five on defense.

Including both its entire offensive and defensive lines.

“It’s a good place to start. We do have to replace our guys in the secondary but we do have some young guys who have been waiting for their time,” said Jenkins.

In the second round of the playoffs, Lutcher exited with a loss to top-seeded Jennings, leaving an experienced 2021 roster hungry to make another deep playoff run.

For more on the Bulldogs, click on the video above.