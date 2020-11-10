Preview: Army vs. Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

TULANE LOOKS TO CONTINUE WINNING STREAK AT HOME AGAINST NO. 25 ARMY

· The Green Wave return home on Saturday, as they welcome Army to Yulman Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

· Tulane’s matchup with Army marks the first time the Green Wave have faced the Black Knights inside Yulman Stadium since 2017. In the two team’s last meeting at Yulman Stadium, the Green Wave defeated the Black Knights 21-17 in the closing moments of the game.

· The Green Wave will face Army for the 23rd time in program history. Tulane holds a 12-9-1 all-time series lead. Tulane has won three straight games against the Black Knights. Tulane has never defeated Army in four straight games in the series.

· From 1998-2004, Tulane and Army met on an annual basis when both schools were members of Conference USA.

· Tulane will be in search of its first win over a nationally-ranked opponent since Oct. 6, 1984 (27-23 vs. Vanderbilt). The last time Tulane defeated a ranked opponent at home was back on Sept. 29, 1979 when it defeated SMU 24-17. Army is the second ranked opponent to visit Yulman Stadium this season (SMU, No. 17).

· During the game Saturday afternoon, Tulane Athletics will virtually celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Green Wave football team that captured eight wins and defeated Colorado in the Liberty Bowl.

FIRST AND 10

1. Defensive linemen Patrick Johnson made history last week at ECU, as he tied a career high with three sacks to set the all-time career sacks record at Tulane. He surpassed Kenan Blackmon, who had held the mark since 2002.

2. Johnson currently leads the nation in total sacks with nine. He has also logged a sack in four of the last six games. Johnson was recognized in the preseason as a Top 250 prospect by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

3. True freshman Michael Pratt became just the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback since 1975. Pratt became the first true freshman to earn a win as a starter since 1985 (Terrence Jones in 1985 was the last).

4. Tulane enters its matchup with Army after scoring 30-or-more points in six straight games, including a 66-point outburst back on Sept. 26 against Southern Miss. During its last six games, Tulane has averaged 40.2 points per game and has averaged 417.3 yards per game. The Green Wave have not scored 30-or-more points in six straight games in the same season since the 1998 campaign.

5. Tulane’s defensive unit enters its matchup with Army after it held ECU to just 35 yards rushing. ECU entered the game averaging 179.6 yards per game on the ground.

6. The Green Wave rank third nationally as a team with 28.0 sacks on the year. Tulane’s 28.0 sacks are tied for ninth all-time in a single season in program history.

7. Redshirt sophomore running back Cam Carroll has rushed for a touchdown in five of the Green Wave’s eight games this season. He has also rushed for two or more touchdowns in four games this season. Against Southern Miss, Carroll scored four touchdowns. Carroll is tied for fifth in the nation and leads in The American in total touchdowns with 11.

8. Tulane’s special teams’ unit ranks as one of the best in The American. The Green Wave rank third in the league in kick return average (23.6) and rank fourth in punt return average (11.8). In addition, Ryan Wright leads The American in punting, averaging 46.8 yards per punt.

9. Tulane has rushed for over 100 yards in 60 of its last 61 games. Tulane had its 56-game streak of rushing for at least 100 yards snapped at Houston back on Oct. 8.

10. The Green Wave have also surpassed 200 yards rushing in 14 of their last 21 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. Tulane ranks third in the American in dddrushing yards per game, averaging 230.8 per game.

SCOUTING ARMY

· The Black Knights enter the game with Tulane after they had their matchup with Air Force postponed.

· Army holds a 6-1 record, as it enters its matchup with Tulane and a four-game winning streak. This season marks just the fourth time since 1970 that the Black Knights have won at least six games in its first seven contests.

· The Black Knights feature a dangerous rushing attack that is averaging over 300 yards per game on the ground (308.14).

· Army is one of just three teams nationally that have an average over 300 yards on the ground.

· Defensively, Army has held opponents to just 103.6 yards per game – a figure that ranks 16th nationally.

· Army has rolled out a number of first time starters in 2020, as 22 players have made their first start this year. The 22 first-time starters rank second nationally behind Navy and Texas State.

· Head coach Jeff Monken is in his seventh season on the sidelines for the Black Knights. In his seven seasons at West Point, Monken owns a 46-37 record. Since 2016, Monken has posted a mark of 39-19.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}