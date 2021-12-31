PREVIEW: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Pelicans Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 12-5 in home games. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA averaging 110.9 points and is shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are 6-13 on the road. New Orleans has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 116-112 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 26 points, and Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 26.4 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: day to day (achilles), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).