BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes.

The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 929 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.

Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, which includes the last two consecutive seasons.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

SchoolPoints
Georgia (172)1254
Kentucky (4)932
Tennessee (1)929
Florida712
South Carolina (3)662
Missouri383
Vanderbilt (1)196

WESTERN DIVISION

SchoolPoints
Alabama (177)1262
Texas A&M (3)968
Arkansas (1)844
Ole Miss675
LSU591
Mississippi State390
Auburn338

SEC CHAMPION

SchoolPoints
Alabama158
Georgia18
South Carolina3
Vanderbilt1
Texas A&M1

2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB –  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU 

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama 

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia 

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama 

OL –  Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL –  O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL –  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C –  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB –    Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB –   Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama  

OL –  Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL –  Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky 

OL –  Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL –  Javion Cohen, Alabama

C –  Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina  

TE –  Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL –  Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL –  Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL –  Javon Foster, Missouri  

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU 

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn 

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB –  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB –  Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama 

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama 

DB –  Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB –  Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB –  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn 

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas 

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama 

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina 

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia 

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 

Third-Team

DL  – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL –  Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU 

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn 

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida   

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee 

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama 

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P –  Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK –  Will Reichard, Alabama

RS  –  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

Second-Team

P –  Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn  

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee 

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri 

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama  

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

{Courtesy: release from the SEC}