Prep Soccer: Dominican captures Division I semifinal win over St Joseph’s, 3-1

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, top-seeded Dominican defeated St. Joseph’s 3-1 in the Division I semifinals at Pan American Stadium.

Junior Kelsey Major found the back of the net to put Dominican on the board first.

It was 1-0 at the half.

St. Joseph’s evened things up in the 43rd minute of the game courtesy of a Mary Melancon goal.

Kelsey Major later assisted Jasmine Ferrier for a go-ahead goal. Major added on the game-winner for Dominican, who rallied to remain unbeaten on the season.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.

Dominican will face No. 2 Mount Carmel in the state championship game on Saturday, February 27th at 4:30 from Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.