BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday when the Tigers lose, he'll take the blame, and after LSU's loss against Mississippi State, there was plenty of blame to go around. The players don't want to hide behind the coaches though. They want to own their mistakes.

"Coach O and Coach Pelini, and me knowing Coach E, they're always going to blame themselves when it comes to a loss, but at the end of the day of the day, it's always about the players having to make plays," senior safety JaCoby Stevens said.