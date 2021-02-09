Prep Hoops: Sophie B. Wright downs rival Booker T. Washington to win district title

NEW ORLEANS — Booker T. Washington and Sophie B. Wright met in a Tuesday night matchup that would determine the 2020-21 district 10-3A champion, a title held by the BTW Lions.

A close first half would end with a 31-28 Warriors advantage.

In the second half, the Warriors offense would explode to a 10-point lead with them paying keep-away from the Lions behind a balanced second half attack from Jon McCall.

McCall had 12 of his 14 total point in the second half of tonight’s contest.

The Warriors defeated the Lions, 64-53.

Sophie B. Wright’s Alton Newton III and Trevontay Alford both finished with 15 points.

For the Lions, both Colyell Pierce and Tyrese Johnson finished with 17 points.

The Sophie B. Wright Warriors claim the district 10-3A title thanks to a strong performance form their deep senior class.

Head Coach Jason Bertrand talks about them postgame: